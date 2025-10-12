PM Modi, Qualcomm CEO Discuss India’s Push In AI, Semiconductors, And Skilling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon to discuss India’s growing role in artificial intelligence, innovation, and workforce development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, on Saturday to discuss India’s progress in artificial intelligence, innovation, and skill development.
Modi lauded Qualcomm’s contribution to strengthening India’s Semiconductor Mission and IndiaAI initiative. He highlighted that India’s unique combination of talent and scale makes it well-positioned to drive future technologies and global innovation.
Amon expressed appreciation for the productive dialogue and reiterated Qualcomm’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India. He said the company sees major opportunities in building a homegrown ecosystem in areas such as AI-enabled smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, automotive technology, industrial applications, and the transition to 6G.
After the meeting, Modi shared on X that it was a “wonderful meeting” focused on India’s strides in AI, innovation, and skilling, and praised Qualcomm’s dedication to India’s semiconductor and AI missions.
Amon responded by saying he was encouraged by the potential for expanding India’s technology ecosystem across diverse sectors, reaffirming Qualcomm’s intent to collaborate closely in the country’s digital transformation journey.