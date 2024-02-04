National

Those In Power After Independence Were "Ashamed" Of Their Culture: PM Modi In Assam Rally|Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Guwahati, criticises past leaders for neglecting cultural heritage, emphasises the transformative decade in Assam, and unveils development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 4, 2024

PM Modi in Guwahati Rally PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects totaling Rs 11,600 crore in Assam, showcasing a mix of state and centrally funded initiatives. The ceremony, held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati's Khanapara, featured significant projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public facilities.

Here are the top quotes:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Guwahati, Assam, underscored the historical and cultural importance of India's places of worship, asserting that past leaders failed to comprehend their significance. He stated, "Those who were in power for years following Independence had failed to understand the importance of our holy places. For political gains, they made it a trend to be ashamed of our own culture and our past."

Emphasising the value of pilgrimages and places of faith, Modi remarked, "Our pilgrimages, our temples, our places of faith, these are not just places to visit. These are indelible signs of our civilization's journey of thousands of years. This is a testimony to how India stood firm in the face of every crisis."

Addressing the audience after unveiling development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of acknowledging and preserving the country's past. He stated, "No country can progress by erasing its past, through the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I got this opportunity again to unveil various development projects in Assam. A little while ago, infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore were unveiled. These projects will help in improving the connectivity of this region to Southeast Asia."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the return of peace to the region, with over 7,000 individuals abandoning armed activities to reintegrate into mainstream society. He pointed out the surge in tourist visits, stating, "A record number of tourists have visited the region in the past decade."

PM Modi highlighted the healthcare sector's growth in Assam, stating, "Before the BJP government in Assam, there were only 6 medical colleges, whereas today there are 12 medical colleges."

Acknowledging the transformation, Modi stated, "More than 10 major peace accords have been signed. At one point, I worked in Assam for the party, witnessing incidents like road blockages and bomb blasts in Guwahati. It is a matter of the past now."

The withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from several areas and the increase in tourist visits were highlighted by the Prime Minister. He assured the youth that development in Assam and the Northeast would be prioritised, stating, "Your dream is Modi's resolution. Modi will leave no stone unturned to fulfill your dream. This is Modi's guarantee."

