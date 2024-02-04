Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects totaling Rs 11,600 crore in Assam, showcasing a mix of state and centrally funded initiatives. The ceremony, held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati's Khanapara, featured significant projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public facilities.

Here are the top quotes:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Guwahati, Assam, underscored the historical and cultural importance of India's places of worship, asserting that past leaders failed to comprehend their significance. He stated, "Those who were in power for years following Independence had failed to understand the importance of our holy places. For political gains, they made it a trend to be ashamed of our own culture and our past."