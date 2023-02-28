Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Pleasant Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature 13.5 Degree Celsius

Pleasant Morning In Delhi, Minimum Temperature 13.5 Degree Celsius

The weatherman has forecast party cloudy sky during day time. Meanwhile, Delhiís air quality stood in the ëpoorí category as the air quality index (AQI) read 226.

Sunny morning in Delhi
Sunny and pleasant morning in the national capital

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 12:55 pm

It was a sunny and pleasant morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury settling at 13.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.  On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Delhi on Monday had registered a low of 14.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonís average. The weatherman has forecast party cloudy sky during day time. Meanwhile, Delhiís air quality stood in the ëpoorí category as the air quality index (AQI) read 226.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

