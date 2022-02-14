Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Pleasant Day In Delhi

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:23 pm

Delhiites experienced a pleasant Monday as the maximum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 27 per cent and 92 per cent. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies for Tuesday with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and nine degrees Celsius respectively.

The air quality of the national capital remained in the poor category with 24-hour air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 239. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (220), Ghaziabad (283), Gurugram (213) and Noida (232) was also recorded in the poor category.  The AQI of Greater Noida (197) stood in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius.

With PTI Inputs

