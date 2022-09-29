Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PFI's Twitter Handle Was Taken Down

After being banned for five years by the government for allegedly having "links" with global terror organizations like ISIS and spreading communal hatred, the Popular Front of India's Twitter account was deleted on Thursday.

PFI's Twitter Handle Was Taken Down
PFI's Twitter Handle Was Taken Down AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 6:48 pm

The Twitter handle of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was taken down on Thursday, a day after the group was banned by the government for five years for allegedly having "links" with global terror organisations like ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

"Account Withheld. @PFIOfficial's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message on the page read.

The PFI was accused of indulging in "disturbing" the communal and secular fabric of the country and "posing a grave threat" to national security by advancing its radical ideology and calling for the establishment of political Islam in India besides allegedly carrying out targeted killings of Hindu activists.

The PFI, the home ministry alleged, is encouraging and trying to enforce a terror-based regressive regime, continue to propagate anti-national sentiments, and radicalising a particular section of society to create disaffection against the country, aggravating activities that are detrimental to the integrity, security, and sovereignty of the country.

Tags

National Popular Front Of India (PFI) Twitter ISIS Haters Government Hinduism Activist Communal Tensions Secular
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK