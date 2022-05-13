Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PepsiCo-USAID Awards 6 Women Farmers In Bengal For Breaking Gender Stereotypes

It said that under the programme, more than 1,000 women have been trained in potato agronomy and sustainable farming practices, with a goal of reaching 500 additional women farmers in 2022

PepsiCo-USAID Awards 6 Women Farmers In Bengal For Breaking Gender Stereotypes

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 2:59 pm

Global beverage major PepsiCo and US Agency for International Development (USAID) have awarded six women farmers of West Bengal for breaking gender stereotypes and implementing best practices in farming.

The awards, a part of a programme for women farmers’ economic empowerment, were presented by Melinda Pavek, Consul General, US Consulate General, Kolkata and Ronald Verdonk, Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, US Embassy, officials said.

Related stories

Author Aruna Arya Gupta's Recently Published Book Is A Tribute To Women Empowerment

“Shamima Begum and Anwara Begum from West Bengal's Hooghly district, and Sujata Pramanik, Manisha Alu, Tapasi Pal and Anita Singh from Bankura district received awards for breaking gender stereotypes by learning and implementing best practices related to collaborative potato farming, professionalising their work as farmers,” PepsiCo said in a statement on Thursday.

It said that under the programme, more than 1,000 women have been trained in potato agronomy and sustainable farming practices, with a goal of reaching 500 additional women farmers in 2022, which “eventually will be impacting over 3,00,000 women in West Bengal through community engagement initiatives”.

“Advancing gender equity is fundamental to every individual's economic security and well-being. The opportunity to meet and learn about the tremendous achievements of women farmers in West Bengal is inspiring. These leaders have truly set a powerful example for others in their communities to emulate,” Pavek said. PepsiCo procures around 70 per cent of its total potato requirement for food processing from nearly 27,000 farmers in West Bengal, company officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PepsiCo-USAID Awards Women Farmers Breaking Gender Stereotypes Economic Security Well-being Gender Equality Women Empowerment Programme Potato Agronomy Sustainable Farming Practices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline