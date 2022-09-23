People Will Benefit From AAP Contesting Gujarat Election, Not BJP, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Friday that it is the people of Gujarat who will benefit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the coming Assembly elections and not the ruling BJP.

He was responding to BJP MLA Madhu Srivastava's claim that the AAP's presence in the electoral fray in Gujarat will only help the BJP get a majority. "A journalist friend told me that the BJP was saying it will benefit from the AAP contesting the election. I say the public will benefit," Sisodia said at a `Tiranga rally' organised by his party here.



Sisodia addressed the rally at Patan on the third day of his six-day campaign tour in north Gujarat.

"It's time for you to decide not to make the sons of Sonia Gandhi or Amit Shah a big person. You have to help your own son move up in the world. And neither the BJP nor Congress nor the AAP can do that. Only schools or colleges can do that," he said.

He was told that there was no post of computer teacher in government schools in Gujarat, the Delhi deputy chief minister claimed. "If you cannot teach computers to your children, then what are you teaching? If you do not have posts of computer teachers in the 21st century, shame on such a government," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thought of visiting a government school in Ahmedabad only after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started campaigning in Gujarat and promised to improve government schools in the BJP-ruled state, Sisodia said.

"You would have never seen Amit Shah visiting a government school. But a few days ago he went for a photo-op at a school run by the Ahmedabad civic body. What were you doing for the last 27 years? Offering an education where you do not have computer instruction?" he said.

He asked people to bring a change in Gujarat like in Delhi and Punjab (where AAP is in power). They will get good schools, good hospitals, jobs and relief from inflation, he claimed.

"Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a strong alternative in Gujarat," he said. Sisodia also warned people of the "dirty tricks departments" of other parties and said they should not fall for conspiracies aiming to defame AAP leaders.

