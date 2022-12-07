Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Pending Appeals, Complaints Before CIC Halved, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

From 38,116 in March 2021 to 19,289 by November 30 this year, the number of pending Right to Information (RTI) appeals and complaints has almost halved.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 8:19 pm

The number of pending Right to Information (RTI) appeals and complaints before the Central Information Commission has declined almost to half -- from 38,116 in March 2021 to 19,289 till November 30 this year, Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the number of second appeals and complaints pending before the Central Information Commission (CIC) was 38,116 as on March 31, 2021. 

The number has come down to 29,213 on March 31, 2022, and further reduced to 19,289 by November 30, 2022, he said. 

He said the CIC has a chief information commissioner and seven information commissioners. 

Out of the seven information commissioners, three are women, he said. 

According to RTI Act, the CIC comprises a chief information commissioner and information commissioners, not exceeding 10, as may be deemed necessary, he said. 

National Lok Sabha Minister Of State For Personnel Public Grievances And Pensions Jitendra Singh Right To Information Central Information Commission (CIC)
