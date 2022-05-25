Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Partha Chatterjee Appears Before CBI

This is the second time that Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary general, appeared before the central agency. He was grilled by CBI sleuths on Wednesday last week for three and half  hours and was asked to come again with documents. 

Partha Chatterjee Appears Before CBI
Partha Chatterjee appears before CBI PTI Photo

Updated: 25 May 2022 1:01 pm

Senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee abiding by the  CBI summons appeared before the investigation agency on Wednesday morning for interrogation in the alleged irregularities in recruitment in government run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)

Chatterjee, who is presently the minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was directed to present himself  before CBI on Wednesday last week by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court.

The directive to the minister to appear before the agency came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of  the single bench that directed CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by WBSSC.  

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Partha Chatterjee Appears Before CBI TMC Secretary General Industries Commerce Education Minister Alleged Malpractices Central Agency Grilled By CBI Sleuths
