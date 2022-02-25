Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pandemic Continues To Weaken; Mumbai Sees 128 COVID-19 Cases, No Death, 200 Recoveries

The tally in the metropolis is 10,56,207 and the toll stood unchanged at 16,691, while the discharge of 200 people took the recovery count to 10,35,626.

Pandemic Continues To Weaken; Mumbai Sees 128 COVID-19 Cases, No Death, 200 Recoveries
Mumbai registers 128 fresh COVID-19 infections PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:17 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 128 COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was less than 200, and no fresh fatality, a feat that occurred for the sixth time this month, a civic official said. The tally in the metropolis is 10,56,207 and the toll stood unchanged at 16,691, while the discharge of 200 people took the recovery count to 10,35,626, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, he said.

He said 88 per cent, or 113 of 128 new cases detected, were asymptomatic, with just 15 patients needing hospitalisation and two requiring oxygen support in the last 24 hours. Only 721 of the 36,102 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are occupied now, the official said, adding that the active caseload of the city stood at 1,014.

 With 21,508 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, around 1,000 less than the previous day, the overall number of tests now stands at 1,61,33,452, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed. It also revealed the positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 4,238 and the overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and 24 stood at 0.02 per cent.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amravati

Maharashtra: CIDCO Extends Online Registration For Mass Housing Scheme Till March 24

Maharashtra: Sena MP Urges MMRDA To Speed Up Metro Work In Thane

The metropolis does not have any sealed building or containment zone, the civic official added. Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave of the pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

BSES Yamuna Sets Up Its First EV Charging Station In Mayur Vihar

Offices In Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan Asked To Shift By June-End For Central Vista Revamp

Delhi: Omicron Found In 80 Pc Of Samples Taken From Deceased Patients Till Feb 22

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs