Pakistan Gurudwara Committee Reshuffle Raises Concerns In India Amidst Alleged Khalistani Connections

Ramesh Singh Arora, who is now part of PSGPC, is the brother-in-law of Manjit Singh Pinka, wanted by India for the 1984 hijacking of IC 405 from Srinagar to Lahore. Another appointee, Tara Singh, was closely associated with Lakhbir Singh Rode, the deceased self-styled chief of banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation, as reported by Indian Express.