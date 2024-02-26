Pakistan Gurudwara Committee Reshuffle Raises Concerns In India Amidst Alleged Khalistani Connections

A recent shuffle in the Pakistan Singh Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (PSGPC) has sparked unease among certain sections of Pakistani Sikhs and the Indian government. The Pakistani government has appointed 13 new PSGPC members, including individuals raising eyebrows like Ramesh Singh Arora and Tara Singh, leading to concerns from the Indian government.
Ramesh Singh Arora, who is now part of PSGPC, is the brother-in-law of Manjit Singh Pinka, wanted by India for the 1984 hijacking of IC 405 from Srinagar to Lahore. Another appointee, Tara Singh, was closely associated with Lakhbir Singh Rode, the deceased self-styled chief of banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation, as reported by Indian Express.
According to the reports by Indian Express there is a suspicion surrounding Maheesh Singh, Gian Singh Chawla, and Dr. Mimpal Singh, who are part of the new committee, due to their anti-India views. Notably, Arora, Tara Singh, Maheesh Singh, and Bhagat Singh are labeled as first-generation converted Sikhs.
Arora, despite the concerns, has been chosen to receive Pakistan's esteemed ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ award. The PSGPC members previously petitioned the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan against appointing first-generation converted Sikhs and entrusting them with religious responsibilities.
Expressing dissatisfaction, a PSGPC member stated that individuals who have been Sikhs since Guru Nanak Dev ji's first sermon in Nankana Sahib have been sidelined in this recent committee restructuring.