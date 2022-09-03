Over 2.2 Lakh Families Registered Under Rajasthan Government's Urban Employment Scheme

More than 2.2 lakh families in urban areas of Rajasthan have registered under the state government's Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which will be implemented from September 9, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the scheme in the budget this year to provide 100 days of employment to families living in urban areas on the lines of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

Gehlot held a meeting on Saturday to review the preparations for the implementation of the scheme. He said work related to cleanliness will be given priority in the scheme.The state government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme in the budget.

He said the minister-in-charge of all the districts would launch the scheme in their respective districts. It was informed in the meeting that so far, more than 2.2 lakh families of urban areas have registered under the scheme.

The chief minister said urban local bodies doing excellent work under the scheme will also be rewarded by the state government. It is noteworthy that all the members of the job card holder family in the age group of 18 to 60 years will be eligible in the scheme being launched to overcome the employment crisis in the cities.

Under the scheme, 100 days of guaranteed employment will be provided to the beneficiary family. Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other officers were present in the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)