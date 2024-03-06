Over 11 Lakh Rajasthan Women To Become 'Lakhpati Didi' In 3 Years, Says CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the state government is determined to uplift women power and more than 11 lakh women of the state will become 'Lakhpati Didi' in the next three years.

Sharma was virtually addressing a function organised in Jaipur on the occasion of the conclusion of the nationwide 'Shakti Vandan Abhiyan'.

According to an official statement, Sharma said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central and state governments are working with determination for the upliftment of women power.

He said in the last 10 years, the central government has launched many schemes to empower women economically and socially.