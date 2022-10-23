Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Over 1,500 Obsolete, Archaic Acts To Be Repealed: Kiren Rijiju

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time, nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
Updated: 23 Oct 2022 10:33 am

The Centre will repeal more than 1,500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time, nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju told reporters here on Saturday.

"It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. 

“We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete, archaic laws from the statute, as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1,500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," the minister said.

Rijiju also said the Centre gives special focus to the northeast, and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector. "It is the BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation,” he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

