National

Outlook Talks: Ajay Sadhotra, National Conference candidate from Jammu North speaks to Reporter Ashwani Sharma

Outlook spoke with Ajay Sadhotra, the National Conference candidate for Jammu North one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Previously, he served as the General Secretary of the Youth National Conference and as Vice-President of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference in the Jammu division. Sadhotra was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Marh in 1996 and 2002. From 1996 to 2002 he served as a minister in various departments, including Agriculture and Rural Development. This year, he is running against BJP’s Sham Lal Sharma and expressed confidence about his candidacy and stated “that the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Jammu are ready for change", mentioning a "mood of change" among voters. Sadhotra believes this shift will lead to support for the INDIA Alliance candidates and that the people of this assembly will move away from the BJP after ten years in power.