Outlook Explains | How India's New QR Code System Will Help You Spot Fake Medicines?

Under the newly amended provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, pharmaceutical manufacturers are now legally required to print or affix either a Bar Code or a Quick Response (QR) Code directly onto their drug products. It states that this code must be placed on the primary packaging label of the medicine. In cases where the primary packaging is too small or has inadequate space, manufacturers are permitted to print the QR code on the secondary packaging label instead. This digital tag allows the medicine to be tracked, traced, and authenticated at every single stage of the supply chain.