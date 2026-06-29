Outlook Explains | How India's New QR Code System Will Help You Spot Fake Medicines?

The Ministry of Health amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, to mandate QR codes on vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer drugs, and NDPS medications.
Scanned QR codes will display nine vital data elements, including the drug name, manufacturer address, batch number, and expiry date.
The digital tracking rules take effect on 1 July 2027 for most categories, while antimicrobials must comply by 1 July 2028.
The government of India has launched a major regulatory expansion to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and protect public health from counterfeit medicines. According to an official press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, making track-and-trace technology mandatory for several critical categories of life-saving and highly regulated medications.
This move builds upon an existing system that previously only covered the country's top 300 pharmaceutical brands. As detailed in the statement, the newly amended rules expand Schedule H2 to enforce strict digital tracking, ensuring that consumers and regulators can easily verify whether a drug is genuine before it is administered or consumed.
What Is The New QR Code Rule For Medicines?
Under the newly amended provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, pharmaceutical manufacturers are now legally required to print or affix either a Bar Code or a Quick Response (QR) Code directly onto their drug products. It states that this code must be placed on the primary packaging label of the medicine. In cases where the primary packaging is too small or has inadequate space, manufacturers are permitted to print the QR code on the secondary packaging label instead. This digital tag allows the medicine to be tracked, traced, and authenticated at every single stage of the supply chain.
Which Medicines Will Have QR Codes?
While the rule originally applied only to the top 300 drug brands, the new amendment broadens the scope to four critical categories of medications. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's announcement via PIB, the track-and-trace framework will now cover all vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, and antimicrobials. Additionally, it brings all narcotic and psychotropic drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, under the mandatory QR code mandate.
What Information Will Consumers See After Scanning?
When a QR code is scanned using software applications, it will reveal crucial data points about the specific product. The government says that the QR code is mandated to store nine specific data elements, which are the unique product identification code, the proper and generic name of the drug, the brand name, and the name and address of the manufacturer. Additionally, the code will display the batch number, the date of manufacture, the date of expiry, the manufacturing licence number, and detailed information regarding the excipients used in the formulation.
How Can You Check If A Medicine Is Genuine?
Consumers and supply chain handlers can verify the legitimacy of a medicine by using digital authentication tools, such as software applications, to scan the printed QR code. Accessing the nine key data elements allows users to instantly cross-check the physical details on the box with the digital records. The government emphasises that this digital authentication tool enables seamless verification, allowing anyone to track the medicine's journey through the chain and confirm its origin.
Can QR Codes Completely Stop Counterfeit Drugs?
While no single measure can entirely eliminate illegal trade, this enhanced traceability mechanism acts as a powerful deterrent. The official PIB report notes that the system strengthens regulatory oversight and significantly boosts the national fight against Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) by making it much easier to identify and monitor substandard or fake antimicrobials. Furthermore, the initiative aids the government's broader "Nasha Mukt Bharat" campaign by tightening control over narcotic and psychotropic substances.
To give the industry time to adapt, the Ministry has introduced a phased timeline where rules for vaccines, anti-cancer medicines, and NDPS drugs come into force on 1 July 2027, followed by antimicrobials on 1 July 2028. However, the government is actively encouraging manufacturers to voluntarily adopt these rules early to accelerate supply chain transparency.
What Should You Do If A Medicine Looks Suspicious?
The government states that the core purpose of this amendment is to empower regulators and the public to detect substandard or spurious medicines before they cause harm. If a medicine falls under the mandated categories after the implementation dates and lacks a verifiable QR code, or if the scanned data does not perfectly match the physical packaging, it points to a breakdown in the secure supply chain. Suspicious products should be flagged to regulatory authorities, who can use this expanded framework to track down the source of the unauthorised or sub-standard drugs.