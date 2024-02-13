Our Govt To Fulfil Development Dream Of Hemant Soren: J'khand CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday said that his government would fulfil the development dream of former chief minister Hemant Soren.

Alleging that BJP leaders could not digest the development work done by the previous Hemant Soren-led government in the state, the CM claimed that they "misused central agencies to put him (Hemant Soren) in jail".

Hemant Soren, the JMM executive president, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.