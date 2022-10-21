Order Making Valid PUCC Mandatory On Hold Following Suggestions From Fuel Dealers' Association: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has put on hold the order asking vehicle owners to mandatorily carry a valid pollution-under-check certificate (PUCC) to buy fuel from October 25.

"The diesel and petrol dealers' association has given some suggestions regarding law and order... These will be discussed with the chief minister and a decision will be taken thereafter," he told reporters. For now, it is not being implemented from October 25, the minister said.

The government had earlier asked vehicle owners to compulsorily carry a valid PUCC for buying fuel at petrol pumps from October 25. According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi. Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.

More than 17 lakh vehicles in the national capital do not have PUCC, according to the Delhi Transport Department. Under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners not having a valid PUCC can be fined up to Rs 10,000, or imprisoned for up to six months or both.

Officials had earlier said vehicle owners not having a valid PUCC may also face suspension of registration certificate. The owners are required to get their vehicles tested to ascertain if they meet emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides, carbon dioxide.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city.

