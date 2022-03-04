Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Only 5 Pc Of Fully Vaccinated Omicron Patients Needed Hospitalization, Data In Mumbai Shows

Among those who had not taken a single dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines and who were infected with Omicron, more than 17 per cent had to be hospitalized.

Only 5 Pc Of Fully Vaccinated Omicron Patients Needed Hospitalization, Data In Mumbai Shows
Only five per cent of the fully vaccinated persons who caught the Omicron variant infection in Mumbai needed hospitalization. PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 2:18 pm

Only five per cent of the fully vaccinated persons who caught the Omicron variant infection in Mumbai needed hospitalization, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest sample data. On the other hand, among those who had not taken a single dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines and who were infected with Omicron, more than 17 per cent had to be hospitalized.

In the tenth round of genome sequencing - needed to detect Omicron patients - 376 samples were sent by the civic authorities. Of these, 237 were from Mumbai, and all patients were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

Of these, 128 patients had taken both the doses, and only seven of them had to be hospitalized, including one in ICU while another needed oxygen support. But of 103 patients who had not taken a single shot of the vaccine, 18 needed hospitalization, the BMC said. Two of them required oxygen support, while one was admitted to ICU.

Related stories

Bengal COVID Scenario Continues To Improve

Assam Logs Six Fresh COVID Cases, Tally At 7,24,150

Ensure You Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Govt Tells Ukraine Returnees

Mumbai saw its peak Omicron infection in early January, with 20,971 cases being recorded on January 7. Till Thursday, a total of 5,005 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Of these, 4,629 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the state health department has said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Omicron Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War