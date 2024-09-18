One Nation One Election: 'Country Will Never Accept', Says Cong Chief Kharge l Reactions

Despite criticisms, the BJP and its allies are showing support and praising the move. In response to the opposition's criticisms, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the initiative, claiming strong support from over 80% of respondents during the consultation process. “The opposition might start feeling internal pressure (about One Nation One Election) as more than 80% of respondents who participated in the consultation process have expressed positive support, particularly the youth, who are very much in favor of this,” Vaishnaw said.