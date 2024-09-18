National

One Nation One Election: 'Country Will Never Accept', Says Cong Chief Kharge l Reactions

The union cabinet approved 'One Nation On Election' on Wednesday. The move has sparked strong reactions from the opposition.

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the One Nation One Election proposal has drawn varied reactions including some sharp criticism from several opposition parties, who have labeled it a "political stunt" and predicted its failure.

The proposal, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, was greenlit following recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the initiative, arguing that it undermines democratic principles. "Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive," he stated firmly.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a swipe at Kharge for opposing the measure. He "Will Kharge Ji prove Nehru Ji wrong?," claiming that first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started the process of one-nation-one-election and the exercise continued till after his death.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak also dismissed the proposal as a "jumla" (false promise), questioning the BJP's ability to conduct simultaneous elections in states like Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. “This is destined to flop,” he stated, urging the government to first demonstrate its capability by holding elections in Delhi alongside Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also asserted that the measure is an attempt to weaken regional parties. "This is not practical. It could lead to a constitutional crisis," he warned, emphasizing that decisions made without consultation with stakeholders are unlikely to hold merit.

JMM MP Mahua Maji accused the BJP of attempting to monopolize power by undermining regional parties. "They want only one party to rule the country," she alleged, citing recent political shifts as evidence of this strategy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the proposal for eroding federalism, asserting that frequent elections enhance democratic accountability. “It is a solution in search of a problem,” he tweeted.

Despite criticisms, the BJP and its allies are showing support and praising the move. In response to the opposition's criticisms, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the initiative, claiming strong support from over 80% of respondents during the consultation process. “The opposition might start feeling internal pressure (about One Nation One Election) as more than 80% of respondents who participated in the consultation process have expressed positive support, particularly the youth, who are very much in favor of this,” Vaishnaw said. 

BJP president J P Nadda defended the plan, stating that it aims to streamline the electoral process and ensure better governance. “The current system of holding elections at different times across states hampers development efforts and burdens the national treasury. Adopting "One Nation, One Election" will help lower election-related expenses and financial burden on the government,” he wrote on X. 

Union Home Minister also hailed the cabinet's decision on X. "This reflects Modi Ji's iron will to bolster our democracy through clean and financially efficient elections and accelerate economic growth through more productive allocation of resources," he wrote.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared an old video of Modi advocating the concept. "We implement what we say," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said the decision will prove to be a "milestone in ensuring political stability, sustainable development and prosperous democracy in the country".

The allies of the BJP, such as Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), JD(S), and Shiv Sena also welcomed the Cabinet's decision. LJP president Chirag Paswan and union minister H D Kumaraswamy described the move as a "historic step" toward improving India's electoral system. While JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ would eliminate the frequent electoral cycle, reducing the financial drain on the public exchequer.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien has also criticised the move calling it a 'cheap stunt by the BJP and questioned why Maharashtra elections were not held alongside Haryana and J&K.

