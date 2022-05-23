Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

One Killed, Several Injured after Bus Overturns in J'khand

A woman was killed and at least 12 people were injured after a bus carrying passengers overturned on the outskirts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi early on Monday, police said.

One Killed, Several Injured after Bus Overturns in J'khand
Maha: Six killed, seven injured in road accident at Ahmednagar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 12:11 pm

The accident took place around 5 am as the driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned in Ichadih area, a senior officer said. The bus was going to Ranchi from Kolkata.


"A 35-year-old woman died on the spot and more than 12 people were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital," Tamar Police Station officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar told PTI. He said policemen are investigating to ascertain how the accident occurred but it seemed that the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Related stories

Adivasi Foods Are A Part Of The Culture And Identity In Jharkhand

Four Killed As Car Overturns After Hitting Road Divider In Jharkhand

ED Arrests Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal In Money Laundering Case

Tags

National Indian Government Jharkhand Government Road Accident Outskirts Of Ranchi Bus Overturned Ichadih Area Ranchi From Kolkata Tamar Police Station Officer-in-charge 12 People Injured Driver Lost Control
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat