One Killed, Several Injured after Bus Overturns in J'khand

The accident took place around 5 am as the driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned in Ichadih area, a senior officer said. The bus was going to Ranchi from Kolkata.



"A 35-year-old woman died on the spot and more than 12 people were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital," Tamar Police Station officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar told PTI. He said policemen are investigating to ascertain how the accident occurred but it seemed that the driver lost control over the vehicle.