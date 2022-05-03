Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

The dead has been identified as Lallu Saroj (22) while Anish Kumar was seriously injured, the SHO said.  The truck was carrying hay, police said.

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident
One dead, another injured in accident

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 6:09 pm

A man was killed and another seriously injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Tuesday. SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said the incident took place on Monday night when they were returning from a marriage function. 

Related stories

Khelo India University Games 2022: Jain University Clinches KIUG Crown; Swimmer Siva Sridhar Reigns Supreme

Following Your Passion Puts You On A Clear Road To Success: Meit Kamdar Avlanii

What’s ‘Roe Vs Wade’ Verdict On Abortion Rights That US Supreme Court Could Overturn?

The dead has been identified as Lallu Saroj (22) while Anish Kumar was seriously injured, the SHO said.  The truck was carrying hay, police said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Accidents Injured. Bike Accident Civilian Casualty Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood