Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Odisha Reports 57 New Covid-19 Cases

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin stated.

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 4:05 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,751 on Friday as 57 more people, including five children, tested positive for the infection,  the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 9,202 with no new fatalities reported since Monday. 

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin stated. Odisha has 465 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,26,031 people have recovered from the disease, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

