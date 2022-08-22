Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Home National

Odisha Government Must Check Caste-Based Atrocities: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale File Photo

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 7:40 pm

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday urged the Odisha government to take steps to check atrocities on Dalits and tribals in the state.

Addressing a press meet here, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment noted that Odisha recorded 2,828 cases of crime against people belonging to Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in 2020-21.

The year before, the figure stood at 2,768, he maintained.

“I appeal to the Odisha government to take steps to check atrocities on SC/ST people,” Athawale, who reviewed the implementation of Social Justice Ministry’s schemes in the state during a meeting with government officials, said at the press meet.

The minister underlined that there was a need to encourage inter-caste marriages to unite the society and end discriminations. The state reported 2,428 inter-caste marriages in 2021-22 as against 1,847 in the previous fiscal.

He suggested that the administration could come up with a job scheme to encourage inter-caste marriages. 

(With PTI Inputs)

