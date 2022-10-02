Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Jharkhand Accident Victims

The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said. The passengers hailing from Odisha’s Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj districts were on the bus, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 7:19 pm

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of the victims who died in a road accident in neighbouring Jharkhand. 

Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus carrying them turned turtle in Hazaribag district on Saturday.  a senior police officer said in Jharkhand. 

The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said. The passengers hailing from Odisha’s Angul, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj districts were on the bus, officials said.

The chief minister asked the Mayurbhanj district collector to coordinate with the Jharkhand government to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia Jharkhand Accident Victims Hazaribag District Jharkhand Government Mayurbhanj District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts