Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NEET Exam Harassment Case: FIR Against 'Friskers', NTA Says The Allegations 'Fictititious'

The National Testing Agency has termed the police complaint about a girl being asked to remove her innerwear before the NEET exam in Kerala 'fictitious'.

undefined
NEET exams. (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 12:57 pm

The police complaint about a girl in Kerala asked to remove innerwear before appearing for the medical entrance exam NEET is "fictitious" and has been filed with "wrong intentions", the exam center's superintendent has told the National Testing Agency.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, no complaint has been received by them in this regard.

The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kollam district, who has lodged a police complaint and intends to move to the Human Rights Commission also, told a TV channel that his daughter had followed the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which does not state anything about innerwear and she was asked to remove it to be allowed to write the exam.

Related stories

NEET Exam Harassment Row Causes Outrage But This Isn't The First Time

NEET Exam Frisking: Kerala Seeks Centre's Intervention

NEET Records 95% Attendance With Record 18.72 Lakh Applicants

"No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the center superintendent and observer. "They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions," a senior NTA official said. 

The NEET dress code does not permit any such activity as alleged by the parent of the candidate. The code provides for ensuring sanctity and fairness of exam while observing sensitivity towards gender, culture, and religion during frisking of candidates, the official added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National National Testing Agency NEET Human Rights Commission Kerala Kollam District Dress Code
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Russia Defaults On LNG Supplies To India

Russia Defaults On LNG Supplies To India