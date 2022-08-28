Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Evacuation Of Adjacent Buildings Nears Completion

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:52 am

The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said Sunday morning. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am. "The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

