Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Sign Of Promised Recovery: Chidambaram

"The NSO figures are out: the most striking graph is the quarterly growth rates in 2021-22 of 20.1, 8.4, 5.4 and 4.1 per cent. "That graph tells all. The growth rate is weakening with every quarter and there is no sign of the promised 'recovery'," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

No Sign Of Promised Recovery: Chidambaram
P. Chidambaram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:01 pm

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the country's growth rate is weakening and there is no sign of the promised "recovery". He said this after the country reported an overall GDP growth of 8.7 percent for the year 2021-22, with the last quarter showing a growth rate of 4.1 per cent.

"The NSO figures are out: the most striking graph is the quarterly growth rates in 2021-22 of 20.1, 8.4, 5.4 and 4.1 per cent. "That graph tells all. The growth rate is weakening with every quarter and there is no sign of the promised 'recovery'," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Related stories

Who Will Bear Responsibility For Young Man's Trauma: Chidambaram After Aryan Clean Chit

The former finance minister said the GDP in 2021-22 is barely above the level achieved in 2019-20. "That means that after you two years, India's economy is at about the same level as it was on 31-3-2020," he added.

(With PTI inputs) 

Tags

National No Sign Promised Recovery Chidambaram Former Finance Minister Striking Graph Quarterly Growth Rates Twitter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Win In Style

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This