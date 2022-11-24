No Grey Hair, Black Clothes Or Religious Thread On Wrist: Air India's New Rules For Cabin Crew

No grey hair, no wearing black or even wearing the religious thread sacredt o Hindus on the wrist. These are some of the new grooming rules employees working as cabin crew in Air India flights will need to follow. The Tata group-owned airline has issued the new grooming guidelines for its male and female cabin crew, including barring them from sporting black and religious thread on the wrist, neck and ankle.

Among others, the airline has told the crew that they should not have grey hair and must be regularly coloured in natural shade.

"Religious rings with coloured stones and pearls, nose-pins and neck jewellery" along with thumb rings are not allowed.

"Black and religious thread on wrist, neck and ankle are strictly not permitted," as per the guidelines.

According to the airline, however, being bald is permissible.

Those in the crew with "deep receding hairline and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head/ bald look", the new rules state. However, the respective persons need to shave their heads daily. "Crew cut is not permitted," it added.

Further, the airline said that grey hair is not permitted and must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. "Fashion colours and heena are not permitted".

A query sent to Air India seeking comments on the new guidelines remained unanswered.

This is not the first such grooming guideline that the airline has released since it was taken over by Tata in January this year. Soon after the acquisition, Tata group advised its cabin crew to wear minimum jewellery to avoid flight delays. "The cabin crew must adhere to the uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewellery being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks.

"The cabin crew should not visit duty-free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks," Air India had said in a circular in early February.

(With inputs from PTI)