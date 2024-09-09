'No Entry For Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims': Signboards In Rudraprayag Sparks Row | Controversy Explained

Signboards in several places across the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have been put up which banned the entry of non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims and hawkers. These signboards, now allegedly removed, have sparked tensions across the villages in the district.
While the exact reason for the signboards is awaited, local reports have stated that the signboards were put up following the sexual assault of a minor girl in Chamoli last week.
The installation of these controversial signboards has prompted state authorities to launch an investigation into the matter. The signboard also after an increase in the targeting of the Muslim community in the district.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand DGP, Abhinav Kumar confirmed the presence of the signboards and stated that the police is working to investigate the matter.
"We were getting reports that some hilly villages in the state are witnessing demographic change and suspicious people are trying to settle there. There have been incidents where outsiders have taken away the daughters of locals," stated Kumar.
The DGP added further that the local community is "worried and angry" after the recent sexual assault incident. However, the local administration has been alerted and people have been "alerted about not using such messages. We urge locals to exercise restraint and follow the law."
Following the assault of the minor girl, signboards across Rudraprayag were installed which read - "Warning: Non-Hindus/ Rohingya Muslims and hawkers are prohibited from roaming in the village and conducting business. If found, legal and punitive action will be taken.”
As per a report by The Indian Express, the signboards were put up by local pro-Hindutva groups across villages in the districts. The signboards were spotted in Maikhanda, Shersi, Nyalsu, Triyuginarayan, Badasu, Jamu, Ariya, Ravigram, Sonprayag and Gaurikund.
However, the sexual assault is not the only reason behind the installation of these signboards. As per locals, the signboards were also put up due to "safety concerns" after incidents of theft in temples were also reported.
"In the recent past, there have been incidents of people stealing from temples. We suspect those coming from outside on the pretext of doing business,” Ashok Semwal, the district president of Bhairav Sena, a pro-Hindutva organisation told the Indian Express.
What Happened in Chamoli?
Last month, shops owned by Muslims were vandalised after a barber was accused of molesting a minor girl in the Chamoli district. As per police officials, the incident took place on August 21 when the accused passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures towards a minor girl who lives near the shop.
The accused was booked under the POCSO act after the father of the minor girl lodged a complaint. However, the accused remains absconding.
With the police unable to make an arrest, locals took out a procession in the town and vandalised various shops owned by members of the Muslim community.
The accused was arrested by Uttarakhand Police on September 3 from his native place in Bijnor and has been identified as 26-year-old Arif Khan.