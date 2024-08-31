National

Nine Years After Two Minor Girls Were Hanged From A Mango Tree In Budaun, Case Against Accused Stagnates

Despite global outrage at the gangrape and murder of two minor girls in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh in May 2014, the case has, in nine years, not reached trial stage. The girls’ family continues to live in the same village, in fear, awaiting justice

Budaun Killings: In May 2014, the dead bodies of two minor girls were found hanging on a tree | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Budaun, UP, where, in May 2014, the dead bodies of two minor girls were found hanging on a tree in Khatri village, allegedly gang-raped

Budaun Killings: The mango tree where the dead bodies of two minor girls were found hanging
Budaun Killings: The mango tree where the dead bodies of two minor girls were found hanging | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The mango tree where the dead bodies of two minor girls were found hanging after they were allegedly gang-raped in Khatri village Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: Ramesh Lal (name changed) walks past the tree, where dead bodies of his 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece were found hanging
Budaun Killings: Ramesh Lal (name changed) walks past the tree, where dead bodies of his 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece were found hanging | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Ramesh Lal (name changed) walks past the tree, where dead bodies of his 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece were found hanging in Khatri village near Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: The house where Ramesh Lal (name changed) now lives
Budaun Killings: The house where Ramesh Lal (name changed) now lives | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The house where Ramesh Lal (name changed) now lives whose daughter and niece were found hanged on a mango tree allegedly to silence them about who gang-raped them is darkened by grief and anger as the family awaits justice.

Budaun Killings: The father of the 11-year-old deceased girl who, along with her 14-year-old cousin sister
Budaun Killings: The father of the 11-year-old deceased girl who, along with her 14-year-old cousin sister | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The father of the 14-year-old deceased girl who, along with her cousin sister, was hanged on a tree allegedly after being gang-raped in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: The father of the 11-year-old deceased girl in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh
Budaun Killings: The father of the 11-year-old deceased girl in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The father of the 11-year-old deceased girl who, along with her 14-year-old cousin sister, was hanged on a tree allegedly after being gang-raped in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: The dilapidated room that once belonged to the two dead minor girls
Budaun Killings: The dilapidated room that once belonged to the two dead minor girls | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The dilapidated room that once belonged to the two dead minor girls who were found hanging from a mango tree, dead, allegedly after being gang-raped by a group of Yadav men from their village near Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: Urmesh Yadav, one of the accused in the 2014 Budaun gang rape and murder case
Budaun Killings: Urmesh Yadav, one of the accused in the 2014 Budaun gang rape and murder case | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Urmesh Yadav, one of the accused in the 2014 Budaun gang rape and murder case, out on bail, sitting on a charpai outside his house where he lives with his new wife and one-year-old daughter in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Budaun Killings: The house where Ramesh Lal now lives, built after his daughter and niece were found hung from a mango tree, in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh
Budaun Killings: The house where Ramesh Lal now lives, built after his daughter and niece were found hung from a mango tree, in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

The house where Ramesh Lal now lives, built after his daughter and niece were found hung from a mango tree after allegedly being gang-raped by a group of Yadav men in Khatri village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

