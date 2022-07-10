Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NIA Arrests Seventh Person In Connection With Udaipur Tailor's Killing

Farhad Mohammad Sheikh was a close criminal associate of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.

undefined
National Investigation Agency (NIA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 7:04 pm

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a seventh person, identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month, a spokesperson said on Sunday. The spokesperson said Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on Saturday evening.

He was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said. Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28.

Related stories

Udaipur killing: Court Sends Another Accused To NIA's Custody Till July 12

Udaipur Murder: Vasundhra Raje Claims Congress Has No Right To Stay In Power In Rajasthan

NIA Chief Meets Home Minister Amit Shah; Briefs About Probe Into Udaipur, Amaravati Killings

The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. The duo were arrested within hours of the killing. Four more persons were arrested subsequently. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National National Investigation Agency (NIA) Udaipur Tailor's Killing Farhad Mohammad Sheikh Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case Close Criminal Associate Riaz Akhtari Ghouse Mohammad Insult To Islam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study