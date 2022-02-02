Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Gap Between Rich And Poor In India Is Growing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament failed to draw focus on the central challenges that the country has been facing.

Gap Between Rich And Poor In India Is Growing: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:01 pm

Launching an attack against the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stated that the gap between the rich and poor in India has been widening.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed.

There are two Indias, one for the rich, one for the poor and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

He claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few.

Today, the earnings of 84 per cent of Indians have dwindled, pushing them towards poverty, Gandhi said.

'Make in India' cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been completely destroyed, he alleged.

