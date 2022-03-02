Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
NEWSFLASH: 3 Aircrafts Departed To Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine: IAF Vice Chief

IAF Vice Chief says three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens.

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 12:39 pm

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

