Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mohammed Zubair Granted Bail In All Cases, Set To Be Released

Fact checker and co-founder of Alt News Mohammed Zubair was arrested last month over a 2018 tweet, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

undefined
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 3:29 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him concerning his alleged derogatory tweets.

The apex court also ordered that he will be released on bail if any other FIR is lodged against him for the same cause of action.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and AS Bopanna said that Zubair will be enlarged on bail in all the FIRs lodged in UP after depositing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 crore with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

The top court also transferred all the FIRs lodged in UP against Zubair for allegedly outraging religious sentiments to be investigated by the Delhi Police and clubbed them along with the existing FIR lodged by a special cell of Delhi Police. 

Related stories

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Tomorrow

How Mohammed Zubair's Arrest Is Turning Into A Classic Case Of Media Trial And Janata Adalat 

Delhi Court Sends Journalist Mohammed Zubair To Four Days' Custody

The bench also disbanded a UP police Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to investigate the FIRs against Zubair.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Fact-Checker Journalist Alt News Co-Founder Supreme Court Bail Cases Released Religious Sentiments Tweet Mohammed Zubair
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes