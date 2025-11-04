New Regional Bloc Emerges As Northeast Parties Announce Merger Under Conrad Sangma’s Leadership

The new bloc will function under a common banner, with Sangma as its chairperson. Discussions are also underway to formalize a joint agenda focusing on regional cooperation, youth development, and infrastructure connectivity.

Leaders from multiple regional outfits — including parties from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur — joined hands with the NPP in what they described as an effort to “build a stronger and united Northeast" Photo: File photo
  • Several regional parties from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur have merged with Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma’s NPP to form a new regional political front aimed at uniting the Northeast’s voice in national politics.

  • The bloc, chaired by Sangma, will work under a common banner to advance regional development, cultural identity, youth empowerment, and infrastructure connectivity.

  • The merger is seen as a strategic step ahead of state and national elections, positioning the Northeast as a more unified political force in national decision-making.

In a major political realignment in the Northeast, several regional parties have merged to form a new political front led by Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma. The coalition aims to strengthen the collective political voice of the region and push for greater representation at the national level.

Announcing the merger in Guwahati on Sunday, Sangma said the unified platform would seek to address the unique developmental, cultural, and political aspirations of the northeastern states. Leaders from multiple regional outfits — including parties from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur — joined hands with the NPP in what they described as an effort to “build a stronger and united Northeast.”

The new bloc will function under a common banner, with Sangma as its chairperson. Discussions are also underway to formalize a joint agenda focusing on regional cooperation, youth development, and infrastructure connectivity.

