Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Visits Temples In Varanasi

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Visits Temples In Varanasi
Nepal's PM Deuba visiting temples in Varanasi PMO Nepal's Twitter account

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 2:01 pm

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi in the morning. Later, Deuba visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by Adityanath.

Deuba is likely to visit Pashupatinath temple located at Lalita Ghat and hold a meeting with the chief minister, according to officials.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

With PTI inputs

