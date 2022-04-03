Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi in the morning. Later, Deuba visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by Adityanath.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visits Shri Kashi #Vishwanath Temple, a holy shrine on the western bank of the sacred Ganga River. pic.twitter.com/kzIkhuM3wr — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) April 3, 2022

Deuba is likely to visit Pashupatinath temple located at Lalita Ghat and hold a meeting with the chief minister, according to officials.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.



With PTI inputs