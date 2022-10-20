Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Need To Strengthen Balasaheb's Shiv Sena In Pune district: Maha Minister Samant

In a statement on Wednesday, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Balasaheb's Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant asked party activists to be involved in the new organization and strengthen it in the district of Pune at least two hours a week.

Shiv Sena
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:28 am

Maharashtra Industries Minister and Balasaheb's Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Wednesday asked party activists to devote at least two hours every week to work for the new organisation and strengthen it in the Pune district.

Samant justified the rebellion by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June against the leadership of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The minister was in Pune city to attend a programme organised by the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the party.

Addressing party workers, he said, "We have to strengthen the party in Pune district. I assure you that it will become strong in the coming days. Even if you don't work daily for the party, give at least two hours every week for the organisation." 
He praised the leadership of Shinde.

"I did not get an opportunity to work with (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, but looking at Eknath Shinde, I can feel the presence of Balasaheb. The decision (referring to revolt) taken by Shinde was correct. Now, we have to make the party strong," he added.

Samant said late Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai Ramesh Latke would have supported Shinde had he been alive.
Latke's death in May has necessitated a bypoll in the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency in suburban Mumbai.

He said a rally will be held soon in Pune's Katraj area to highlight the achievements of the Shinde-BJP government which has completed 100 days in office.

