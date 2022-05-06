Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nearly Rs 6 Lakh Looted From Bank In Amritsar

Various teams have been dispatched to nab the culprits as they have got some vital clues about the robbers, police said.

Nearly Rs 6 Lakh Looted From Bank In Amritsar
Bank looted in Amritsar PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 11:01 pm

Four robbers on Friday looted nearly Rs 6 lakh from a public sector bank's branch in a busy locality near Amritsar Mall, police said here. Police said on gaining entry into the bank as customers, the robbers took the entire bank staff hostage at gunpoint and took away Rs 5.75 lakh. They fled in a white car.        

After the incident, heavy police force, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal, reached the spot. Police are securitising CCTV cameras of the Central Bank of India's branch and all nearby establishments to identify the robbers. Various teams have been dispatched to nab the culprits as they have got some vital clues about the robbers, police said.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Centre Over Rising Fuel Prices, Says It Is ‘Loot’

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bank Loot Amritsar National Culprits Police Clues About Robbers Police Commissioner CCTV Central Bank Of India Heavy Police Force
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week