Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Naveen Releases Book On Lockdown

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a book titled 'Lockdown Lyrics', a collection of poems written on experiences and exasperations during the pandemic.

File photo of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 3:46 pm

In the book, poet Sanjukta Dash has reflected on the traumas and tribulations, and hopes and aspirations of humanity during this most critical journey of society in a long time.

The chief minister appreciated the creative genius of Dash who has "mirrored emotions of all of us during this difficult times of the pandemic".

Dash is a well-known name in Odia's literary world. She has three anthology of poetries in Odia -- Antaswar, Amrut Anwesha and Apekshare Ebe Bi.

Lockdown Lyrics' is her debut endeavor in English, published by Authors Press New Delhi.

(Inputs from PTI)

