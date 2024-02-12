Nari Shakti: What Does The 2024 Budget Tell Us?

The interim budget tabled by the government has once again highlighted the importance of women centric policies and allocations for fostering economic growth in the country. The Finance Minister reaffirmed Mahila (women), alongside Garib (the poor), youth and farmers, as one of the four mainstays of the economy. Despite the existence of various government programmes aimed at women's empowerment, such as the PM Awaas Yojana, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, there has not been sufficient emphasis on improving female labour force participation rates.

The urban and rural female labour force participation rates (FLFPR) are not in tandem. While the total FLFPR has increased by more than 10 per centage points from 23.3 percent in 2017-18 to 37 percent in 2022-23, the breakdown into rural and urban areas reveals a different scenario. The rural female LFPR surged to 41.5 percent in 2023 from 24.6 percent in 2017, whereas the urban FLFPR stood at 24.5 percent in 2023 with minimal fluctuations from 20.4 percent in 2017. However, the numbers from World Bank data paint a different picture altogether. FLFPR, according to the World Bank, was 22 percent in 2017 and has improved to 24 percent in 2022. The data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd. (CMIE) shows more dismal figures, with hardly 8.8 percent FLFPR in 2022-23. The difference in numbers is probably due to the varied calculation matrix. However, the underlying message remains the same: the current policies are inadequate.