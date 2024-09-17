National

Nagaland Civilian Killings: SC Cancels Criminal Case Against 30 Army Personnel; Armed Forces Can Still Take Action

The Supreme Court closed the proceedings on two separate petitions filed by wives of the personnel, including a major rank officer, who sought closure of the case lodged by Nagaland police. The closure of the criminal proceedings was sought on the ground that the state government had no jurisdiction to prosecute the personnel due to immunity granted under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).