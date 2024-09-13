Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces

In what is believed to be a consequence of a gang war, a man was shot dead outside a gym in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area. As per reports, 11 rounds of bullets were fired by the perpetrator, of which 8 hit him and he died in hospital on Thursday.
It has also been revealed that the shooter also conducted surveillance and lingered around the gym for about an hour before murdering the target.
About the incident
As per the CCTV footage, the victim, later identified as Nadir Shah, was seen talking to another man while standing next to a black SUV seconds before another unidentified man appeared and fired indiscriminately at Shah. The attacker then fled the spot on a bike.
Commenting on the incident, the eyewitnesses mentioned about around 10 rounds of gunfire near the gym.
Gangster link surfaces
Following the incident, a claim surfaced on social media mentioning the name of gangster Rohit Godara who is known to have a close association with infamous gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
"I am Rohit Godara of Bikaner. We murdered Nadir (Shah) in Delhi today. Our brother, Sameer bhai, who is in Tihar, had sent a message that he is meeting our enemy and creating problems in all our work, that is why we got him killed. Whoever supports our or our brother's enemy will face this result. All our enemies should be ready, we will meet soon," the post in Hindi read.
Besides the Thursday incident, Godara reportedly had also taken responsibility for the shooting incident that took place outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in at Vancouver Island in Canada earlier this month.