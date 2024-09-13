Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces

"I am Rohit Godara of Bikaner. We murdered Nadir (Shah) in Delhi today. Our brother, Sameer bhai, who is in Tihar, had sent a message that he is meeting our enemy and creating problems in all our work, that is why we got him killed. Whoever supports our or our brother's enemy will face this result. All our enemies should be ready, we will meet soon," the post in Hindi read.