Mumbai: Two Held for Issuing Bogus Certificates Of Pvt Varsities

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons involved in issuing bogus degree certificates and mark sheets of UGC-affiliated private universities of several states, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the Unit-11 of Mumbai police's crime branch raided Prime Sapphire Education, an establishment in the western suburb of Borivali, on Wednesday, an official said.

The crime branch had received information about a racket involved in issuing fake certificates and mark sheets, he said. The accused issued fake degree certificates and mark sheets of private universities and charged students lakhs of rupees for the same, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

With inputs from PTI