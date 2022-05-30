Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 318 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,238

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.

Mumbai Sees 318 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,238
Mumbai Sees 318 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,238

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:43 pm

Mumbai on Monday reported 318 COVID-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection caseload here to 10,65,296, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.

Related stories

SC Insists On Physical Presence Of Lawyers In Court, Adjourns Matters

After Barcelona Rumours, Robert Lewandowski Says Time At Bayern Munich Is ‘Over’

NEWSFLASH | ED Arrests Delhi Minister Satyender Jain In Alleged Money Laundering Case

He also said only 98 of the 24,472 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied. The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,43, 492, leaving the city with 2,238 active cases.

BMC data showed that 5,107 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests in the metropolis to 1,71,28,545. It also revealed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between May 23 and 28 was 0.026 per cent, and the caseload doubling time stood at 2,615 days.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Mumbai COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant