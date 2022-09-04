Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Mumbai Reports 376 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 2,949

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 7:43 pm

Mumbai on Sunday reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 608 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, 1,81,24,510 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 5,798 in the last 24 hours, he added.

The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 28 and September 3 was 0.039 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,803 days, as per BMC data.

-With PTI Input

