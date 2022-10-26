Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Mumbai Records 81 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 More Than A Day Ago, No Death

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 81 new Coronavirus-positive cases, 49 more than the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 11,53,583, according to the city's civic body.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:19 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 81 new coronavirus-positive cases, 49 more than the previous day's count, which took its overall infection tally to 11,53,583, the city civic body said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 32 cases and zero deaths. 

A total of 141 patients recuperated on Wednesday, taking the city's cumulative recovery count to 11,33,107. There are now 738 active cases in the metropolis, it added.

The civic body carried out 3,243 tests in the past 24 hours. With this, the overall test count grew to 1,84,35,671, the BMC said. 

Of the 81 new patients, seven have been hospitalised, while all others are asymptomatic. Of the seven hospitalised, three are on oxygen support, it said, adding that there are a total of six patients in different hospitals in the city who are currently on oxygen support. 

The current recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between October 19 and 25 was 0.010 per cent. The case doubling rate stood at 6,941 days, the BMC said. 

