Mumbai records 42 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 337

Mumbai on Thursday logged 42 new COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

With this, the tally of overall infections rose to 11,54,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had reported 46 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, 62 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising their total count to 11,34,487 and leaving the metropolis with 337 active cases.

As many as 3,776 new swab samples were tested in Mumbai, taking their progressive tally to 1,84,95,449, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days, the bulletin stated.

