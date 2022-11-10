Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Records 42 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 337

With this, the tally of overall infections rose to 11,54,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai records 42 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 337
Mumbai records 42 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 337

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:33 pm

Mumbai on Thursday logged 42 new COVID-19 cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

With this, the tally of overall infections rose to 11,54,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had reported 46 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, 62 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising their total count to 11,34,487 and leaving the metropolis with 337 active cases.

As many as 3,776 new swab samples were tested in Mumbai, taking their progressive tally to  1,84,95,449, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days, the bulletin stated.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Thane Records 18 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 270

Madhya Pradesh Logs 5 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 61

Puducherry Adds 39 Fresh Cases To Covid-19 Tally

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches