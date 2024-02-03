Mumbai: Four Persons, Including Two Nigerians, Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.2 Cr

Two persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.04 crore in Versova in Andheri West, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

He identified the two as Mahendra Chandra Singh (40) and Sayed Murtuza Fahmi (37). "Singh works as a delivery man in a catering firm. He was checked by Crime Branch officials on Friday on suspicion and 1.02 kilogram of mephedrone worth Rs 2.04 crore was found with him. He said he was to deliver the consignment to Sayed," the official said.

Sayed's brother has also been arrested earlier in a case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the official said. Meanwhile, two Nigerians were arrested by Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell from Aarey area of Goregaon with mephedrone worth Rs 17.40 lakh.

They allegedly supplied drugs in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara areas of neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.