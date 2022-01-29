Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Crowded Bhendi Bazar Area, No Casualty So Far

According to an official, the fire brigade personnel rushed out at least 50 residents to safety after the blaze erupted in the metre box of the building due to a short circuit around 3 PM.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 9:27 pm

An official on Saturday confirmed that a fire broke out in a four-storey building located in the thickly-populated Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai. 

Accoeding to them, no casualty has been reported so far.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed out at least 50 residents to safety after the blaze erupted in the metre box of the building, located on the Duncan Road, due to a short circuit around 3 PM, he said. 

The fire was extinguished after an hour, he added. 

Bhendi Bazaar is a market area between Mohammed Ali Road and Khetwadi.        

The bazaar is popular for shopping, mainly antique and hardware items. Crawford Market (Phule Market), Chor Bazaar, Nul Bazaar, and other smaller markets are located around the Bhendi Bazar. 

